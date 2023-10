На фона на големи руски загуби: Путин видя успехи в Украйна (ВИДЕО)

Още: Авдеевка за 3 дни: Не става толкова бързо, констатират руски военни блогъри (ВИДЕО)

"We know that new active offensive operations are being prepared by Ukraine in certain areas. If we look at ourself, we are actively defending, trying to improve positions. We are not hiding this," Putin said. pic.twitter.com/8Ouex8XYHG