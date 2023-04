Везенков с уникални постижения в Евролигата

🔴⚪️ Sasha Vezenkov in EuroLeague 2022/23:



17.6 points (1st)

7.1 rebounds

22.2 PIR (1st)

28:40 mpg



He is close to become the 1st player in Euroleague’s history to win scoring, rebounding and PIR titles.

