Света по време на пандемията от испански грип през 1918 (СНИМКИ)
View this post on Instagram
Pluto the planet of death and the underworld was obviously a key player in the 1918 - 1920 Spanish Flu Pandemic which infected 500million and killed 50million. Back then Pluto was in Cancer, the sign of the home and this was definitely something that tore through homes decimating families - the horror and grief is in inestimable for our generation. At the moment the North Node destiny point is in Cancer, right on where Pluto was back then, as if to bring us back to our homes and bring some love and focus back to the hearth - family and close friends first. And of course right now Pluto is in the opposite sign of Cancer, in Capricorn, the sign of big business and corporate affairs. Really Pluto is killing the big conglomerate idea where airlines need government support with just a week out of action and governments try to control the movement of people. So it feels like Coronavirus will have a bigger death effect on business than it will on family life, where we actually regenerate the whole concept. On top of this Chiron back then was moving from late Pisces into early Aries where it is now. Chiron the Wounded Healer who asks us to take responsibility for our issues and ailments and to learn more about what is making us sick (hello big corporations). Back then we learnt about the spread of bacteria and finally got sanitation as a human right, which made an epic difference to health and life expectancy- but we also got vaccines which took the claim for the improved health. So right now, with Chiron in Aries again, we have to watch what is making us sick, not just what is on our hands, but which big companies we buy from to make rich, what we ingest via media and what processed chemicals we allow in our bodies and homes for the sake of ten minutes of cooking time. Self awareness, utter discernment and conscious self care are where it is at with Chiron in Aries and Pluto in Capricorn. #spanishflu #1918flupandemic #coronavirus #corvid19 #chironinaries #northnodeincancer #plutoincapricorn #plutoincancer #astrology #venusandvesta
View this post on Instagram
1918-1919 Flu Epidemic The toll of history’s worst epidemic surpassed all the military deaths in World War I and World War II combined. The death toll was estimate between 17-50 million. It lowered the life expectancy in the US by 12 years. When an infected person sneezes or coughs, more than half a million virus particles can spread to those nearby. If you don’t care about yourself that’s one thing, but asking people to avoid being social for a week or two isn’t about you, it’s about making this easier for all of us and giving everyone a chance to avoid a real crisis. I realize people have to go to work or make money or just don’t want to feel afraid and alone. “Ain’t no influenza gonna scare me!” I look at it as risk vs reward. What do I look to gain vs loose from going out and being social, for me it’s an easy choice. #boston #coronavirus #quarantine #1918flu #spanishflu #history #stayhome #netflix
View this post on Instagram
By 1918, the western world had experienced a century of extraordinary medical advances, developing vaccines that nullified a wide array of devastating diseases. It had created a false sense of security. This image shows the St Johns Ambulance Nursing Division at Marrickville in Sydney's Inner West. I sourced it for a film I wrote, directed and produced for CSL, called Pandemic 1918-19. Image Source - Inner West Council, Marrickville, NSW #coronavirus #pandemic #spanishflu #contagion #oldisnew #historyrepeating
View this post on Instagram
Tra il 1918 e il 1920, la spagnola, aveva causato circa 18 milioni di morti. In due anni l'influenza era stata tanto letale quanto i quattro anni di guerra appena trascorsi, che avevano fatto 20 milioni di morti, ma, nonostante il grande impatto mondiale, attualmente nei volumi di storia questa pandemia viene appena citata se non del tutto ignorata. Link articolo in bio nella sezione Grande Guerra #spanishflu #influenzaspagnola #grandeguerra #ww1 #1918 #1919 #1920 #flu #influenza #covid_19 #coronavirus #virus #pandemic #pandemia #epidemia
Редактор:
Ева Петрова
Етикети: испански грип коронавирус