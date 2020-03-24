X
 
 
Света по време на пандемията от испански грип през 1918 (СНИМКИ)

Света по време на пандемията от испански грип през 1918 (СНИМКИ)
Снимка: Getty Images/Guliver
В момента светът се бори с коварния коронавирус, като до момента са заразени 395 579 човека, а смъртните случаи са 17 234. Ние ще ви върнем назад във времето, когато човечеството е било поразено от пандемия от испански грип. Годината е 1918, като първите случаи са регистрирани в континенталната част на САЩ и Европа, преди болестта да достигне Испания.

По време на Първата световна война Испания е неутрална държава и поради това няма наложена цензура в новините относно пораженията от разпростиращата се епидемия. В същото време наложената цензура в Германия, Великобритания, Франция и САЩ прикрива нивото на пораженията, нанесени от грипа в тези страни с цел запазване на високия дух на населението в трудните военни времена. Всичко това поражда погрешното впечатление, че разпространението на грипната вълна в Испания е многократно по-силно, поради което се налага названието "Испански грип".

НАЙ-СМЪРТОНОСНИТЕ ВИРУСИ В ИСТОРИЯТА

Пандемията от испански грип продължава от януари 1918 до декември 1920, като за този период са заразени 500 милиона човека, а броят на жертвите варира от 50 до 100 милиона. Сред тези, които губят живота си, са австрийският художник Густав Климт, Софи Халберщат-Фройд, дъщеря на Зигмунд Фройд, германският социолог Макс Вебер и Фредерик Тръмп, дядо на президента на САЩ Доналд Тръмп.

Както сега, така и тогава, властите въвеждат определени мерки, за да се ограничи болестта. Сред тях са социална изолация, редовно миене на ръцете и носене на предпазни маски за лице.

Вижте тези исторически снимки, които показват как е изглеждал светът по време на глобалната пандемия от испански грип:

