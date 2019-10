Екоактивистите в Лондон не се отказват от блокадите (ВИДЕО)

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #ExtinctionRebellionlondon

Extinction Rebellion just picked on the wrong train line.

London commuters dragged climate change protesters off a train roof and belted the crap out of them.

Commuters have had enough.

cc @piersmorgan @ScepticalAussie @rickygervais pic.twitter.com/JrkWKS0qMw