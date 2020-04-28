X
 
 
415 0
Покъртително: Лицата на медиците, борещи се с COVID-19 (СНИМКИ)
Снимка: iStock/Guliver
Според официалните данни, предоставени от университета „Джон Хопкинс” (JHU), към 28 април има общо 3 084 801 потвърдени случая на COVID-19 в световен мащаб. Като отговор на глобалната пандемия страните от цял свят са предприели различни мерки за предотвратяване и минимизиране на разпространението на вируса. Много правителства затвориха училища, театри и магазини, тъй като физическата изолация се счита за ключ към успешното „пресичане” на заразата.

За съжаление, не всички са щастливи да останат у дома и да бъдат в безопасност. В някои страни граждани напуснаха къщите си, за да протестират по улиците, носейки плакати и слогани против карантинните мерки. Но сред целия този хаос не бива да забравяме онези, които стоят на първа линия на тази страшна пандемия - медицинските работници. Ето как изглежда тяхната реалност, ежедневната им битка. Мнозина от тях споделиха не само червените си и болезнени лица, но и своите мисли като отговор на недоволните граждани.

1. ”Днес не издържах и плаках от изтощение и поражение.”

"Защото след 4-те години, в които съм медицинска сестра, изведнъж се чувствам, че не знам нищо. Лицето ме боли, защото носих маска в продължение на 13 часа, същата, която носих и вчера в продължение на 12 и половина часа, и същата от цялата изминала седмица. Не знам колко пъти чух изявлението „Но това ти е работата“. Но не! Обещах да се грижа за болни пациенти, да. Но не съм се съгласявала да бъда незащитена от болестта им. Не станах сестра, за да ми крещят ядосани пациенти, защото правителството ни не успя да се подготви. Не започнах тази работа, за да рискувам здравето и безопасността на моето семейство, защото някои хора са решили да ходят на почивка, след като им казаха, че не може.”

Вижте тази публикация в Instagram.

I broke down and cried today. I cried of exhaustion, of defeat. Because after 4 years of being an ER nurse, I suddenly feel like I know nothing. Because my face hurts after wearing an N95 for 13 fucking hours, which happens to be the same N95 I wore yesterday for 12.5 hours, and the same one from all last week. I don’t know how many times I’ve heard the statement “but this is what you signed up for”. Just, no. I signed up to take care of sick patients, yes. I did not sign up to be unprotected by their sickness (although my hospital is busting their asses to try to protect us). I did not sign up to be yelled at by angry patients because our government failed to be prepared. I did not sign up to risk mine and my family’s health and safety because people wanted to go on their vacations after they said NOT to. An ER nurse in New York died today of COVID-19. He was in his 40s and had very mild asthma. That’s it. This is not just a tall tale, this is the real risk. I have to go into every patient’s room and in the back of my mind I think “this could be the patient that gets me sick... that kills me”. “This could be the patient that gives me the virus I bring home to my children or asthmatic husband”. This is my new reality. But this is only the beginning. We haven’t even scratched the surface of the impact of what this illness is going to make on our country. And I’m scared.

Публикация, споделена от Sydni Lane | BSN, RN (@sydvic1ous) на

2. "Това е новото нормално след смяна - мехури по носа и раздразнена кожа."

"Носих маска 12 часа. Използвана поне 3 дни или докато видимо е замърсена. Поставям я в хартиена торбичка след смяна до следващия ден. Този вирус е истински и хората са болни, борят се за живота си. Младите хора без здравословни проблеми са болни, старите хора са болни и хората умират. Все още виждам хора да се събират и да се мотаят по улиците. Това е вбесяващо. Защо сте толкова небрежни към здравето си, здравето на приятелите и семействата си? Това, че нямате симптоми, не означава, че не сте носител. Бъдете по-умни. Бъдете в безопасност."

Вижте тази публикация в Instagram.

This is the new normal after a shift, blisters on the nose and irritation to my face. Wearing a mask for 12 hours straight. Reusing a mask for at least 3 days, or until it is visibly soiled. Placing it in a paper bag after a shift until the next day. This virus is real, and people are sick, fighting for their lives. 🦠 Young people with NO health problems are sick, old people are sick and people are dying. . . I am still seeing people having get togethers and hanging out. It’s infuriating. Why are you so careless about your health, your friends health and your families. Just because you don’t have symptoms does not mean you are not carrying it. . . I want you to all to DO BETTER . Be smarter. Stay safe. . . #essential #ernurse #frontlineworkers #frontline #emergencymedicine #emergencyroom #covi̇d19 #masklife #nurse #nurselife #dobetter #socialdistancing #socialdistancing2020 #mask #masklife

Публикация, споделена от Cierra Nicole (@ci3rranicol3) на

3. "Ефектите от Covid маската. Моля ви, останете си вкъщи и защитете любимите си! Бъдете в безопасност, бъдете силни!"

 

ВИЖТЕ ОЩЕ ПОКЪРТИТЕЛНИ СНИМКИ ТУК!

Генерал Мутафчийски: Получавам заплахи за живота си

В епидемията от коронавирус в момента сме в стръмната част н...

