X
 
 
Webground
Най-важното за коронавируса четете тук
Заедно можем!
Днес 60 Вчера 150 COVID-19 7

Две мощни земетресения за 6 минути разтърсиха о. Суматра

175
Две мощни земетресения за 6 минути разтърсиха о. Суматра
Снимка: iStock/Guliver
Две мощни земетресения с магнитуд 6,8 и 6,9 в рамките само на 6 минути разтърсиха индонезийския о. Суматра. И двете са на малка дълбочина - 22 и 26 км, предаде Франс прес.

Трусовете са станали в 5,23 ч. местно време.

Слабо земетресение край София

Слабо земетресение край София

Земетресение с магнитуд 2,5 по скалата на Рихтер е регистрирано на територията на България, в Софийско, предаде БГНЕС. Земният трус е ...

Прочети повече

За момента няма съобщения за жертви и разрушения.

Земетресенията са предизвикали паника сред населението на град Бенгкулу, намиращ се на западния бряг на Суматра.

Земетресение край Баните, Смолянско

Земетресение край Баните, Смолянско

Земетресение с магнитуд 3 по скалата на Рихтер е регистрирано на територията на България в района на Смолян, предаде кореспондентът на ...

Прочети повече
Според някои експерти земетресенията може да имат връзка с избухването на вулкана Синабунг в северните части на острова няколко часа по-рано.

 

Actualno.com

Етикети:

Най-важното за коронавируса четете тук
Заедно можем!
Предишна
Новините от днес
Следваща
Помогнете на новините да достигнат до вас!

Радваме се, че си с нас тук и сега!

Посещавайки Actualno.com, ти подкрепяш свободата на словото.

Независимата журналистика има нужда от твоята помощ.

Всяко дарение ще бъде предназначено за неуморния екип на Actualno.com.

Банкова сметка

Име на получател: Уебграунд ЕООД

IBAN: BG53UBBS80021021528420

BIC: UBBSBGSF

Основание: Дарение за Actualno.com

Интервю

Още
COVID-19 – защо ваксина, а не лекарство? Разговор с д-р Александър Симидчиев (ВИДЕО)

Защо все още няма лекарство срещу COVID-19 така, както срещу...

НАЙ-СПОДЕЛЯНИ

Ракетен обстрел в Кабул, има ранени
Ракетен обстрел в Кабул, има ранени

Най-малко десет души са ранени при ракетен обстрел срещу няколко района на столицата на Афганистан, Кабул, в навечерието на 101-ия национален...

НАЙ-ЧЕТЕНИ

Какво ще се случи с тялото ни, ако спрем да пием алкохол
Какво ще се случи с тялото ни, ако спрем да пием алкохол

Бългaрия e нa 8-мo мяcтo в cвeтa пo кoнcумaция нa aлкoхoл cпoрeд прoучвaнe, нaпрaвeнo прeз 2019 г. cрeд 189 изcлeдвaни държaви. Пoлучeнитe дaнни...

НАЙ-КОМЕНТИРАНИ

Разкриха най-голямата педофилска мрежа в Германия
Разкриха най-голямата педофилска мрежа в Германия

Обиск в дома на Йорг Л. от Бергиш-Гладбах стана първата брънка в делото срещу най-голямата педофилска мрежа в Германия, която обхваща не по-малко...

Последно в Актуално