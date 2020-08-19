Две мощни земетресения за 6 минути разтърсиха о. Суматра
List and maps of largest #earthquakes in the past 24 hours - updated continuously— Earthquake Monitor (@EQAlerts) August 19, 2020
#1: M6.6 Southern Sumatra, Ind...https://t.co/V0YVDbifag
Слабо земетресение край София
Земетресение с магнитуд 2,5 по скалата на Рихтер е регистрирано на територията на България, в Софийско, предаде БГНЕС. Земният трус е ...
JUST IN: Two shallow #Earthquakes rattled #Indonesia's #Sumatra Island today, August 19 according to the US Geological Survey. No #Tsunami warning was issued.— ZAHID ABBAS 🇮🇳 (@abbaszahid24) August 19, 2020
The quakes, of magnitude 6.8 and 6.9, struck within six minutes of one another from 5:23 am. #Earthquake#Bengkulu pic.twitter.com/zGJIAg7RL5
Земетресение край Баните, Смолянско
Земетресение с магнитуд 3 по скалата на Рихтер е регистрирано на територията на България в района на Смолян, предаде кореспондентът на ...
🇮🇩 #INDONESIA – New eruption at #Sinabung volcano in northern Sumatra— ISCResearch (@ISCResearch) August 19, 2020
Dark clouds of ashes covered the firmament.
Later, a magnitude 6.8 #earthquake strikes southern part of the island of Sumatra at a depth of 10 kilometers.#Sumatra #volcano pic.twitter.com/tKKG8OBID4
