Самолети, руски ракетни системи: Сирийските бунтовници плениха нови оръжия (ВИДЕО и СНИМКИ)

Светкавичната офанзива на Сирийската свободна армия и Хаят Тахрир ал Шам (ХТШ) "донесе" и куп военни подаръци за т.нар. бунтовници - кой са те, научете: Путин е заклещен в Украйна: Сирия почва пак да гори и Асад закъсва
Освен територия, бунтовническите части овладяха и доста оръжие - снимки и видеоклипове в социалните мрежи показват на какви придобивки се радват. Сред тях е дори щурмова авиация:
Syrian rebel fighter on the cockpit of captured Assad regime L-39 light attack aircraft. https://t.co/M7uQSSRIMQ pic.twitter.com/ZnwF8Vx9aJ— Clash Report (@clashreport) December 1, 2024
Another one: Syrian rebels are messing around with their newfound equipment like L-39 light attack aircraft. pic.twitter.com/GFKNgrrCGn— Clash Report (@clashreport) December 1, 2024
Syrian rebels showcased their new L-39 planes at the Kuweires Air Base. pic.twitter.com/564DzuJ7LR— Clash Report (@clashreport) December 1, 2024
Но не само - в ръцете на бунтовниците попадат и тежки оръжия, включително ракетна ПВО система "Панцир" и ракетна система за залпов огън "Ураган":
WOW: Syrian rebels captured Russian-made Pantsir air defence system in Aleppo. pic.twitter.com/AXTHAGNe8V— Clash Report (@clashreport) December 1, 2024
Fully loaded: Syrian rebels captured 220mm BM-27 Uragan MLRS in Hama countryside. pic.twitter.com/YqKByXT3Ib— Clash Report (@clashreport) December 1, 2024
Another one: Syrian rebels captured Assad regime Strela-10 air defence system along with Pantsir AD system. pic.twitter.com/RBU6utkr0Y— Clash Report (@clashreport) December 1, 2024
И още, и още - танкове, бронетранспортьори плюс пленени войници на Башар Асад:
Spoils of war: Assad regime left a good chunk of its military equipment while fleeing from their positions.— Clash Report (@clashreport) December 1, 2024
They’re now captured by Syrian rebels. pic.twitter.com/HtXMFHiSkJ
Rebel forces captured several T-72 tanks in As-Safira. In addition, a BMP-1 is visible. These were abandoned by SAA forces. pic.twitter.com/Mh9p3f9rrn— NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) December 1, 2024