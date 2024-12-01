Самолети, руски ракетни системи: Сирийските бунтовници плениха нови оръжия (ВИДЕО и СНИМКИ)

Светкавичната офанзива на Сирийската свободна армия и Хаят Тахрир ал Шам (ХТШ) "донесе" и куп военни подаръци за т.нар. бунтовници - кой са те, научете: Путин е заклещен в Украйна: Сирия почва пак да гори и Асад закъсва

Освен територия, бунтовническите части овладяха и доста оръжие - снимки и видеоклипове в социалните мрежи показват на какви придобивки се радват. Сред тях е дори щурмова авиация:

Syrian rebel fighter on the cockpit of captured Assad regime L-39 light attack aircraft. https://t.co/M7uQSSRIMQ pic.twitter.com/ZnwF8Vx9aJ — Clash Report (@clashreport) December 1, 2024

Another one: Syrian rebels are messing around with their newfound equipment like L-39 light attack aircraft. pic.twitter.com/GFKNgrrCGn — Clash Report (@clashreport) December 1, 2024

Syrian rebels showcased their new L-39 planes at the Kuweires Air Base. pic.twitter.com/564DzuJ7LR — Clash Report (@clashreport) December 1, 2024

Но не само - в ръцете на бунтовниците попадат и тежки оръжия, включително ракетна ПВО система "Панцир" и ракетна система за залпов огън "Ураган":

WOW: Syrian rebels captured Russian-made Pantsir air defence system in Aleppo. pic.twitter.com/AXTHAGNe8V — Clash Report (@clashreport) December 1, 2024

Fully loaded: Syrian rebels captured 220mm BM-27 Uragan MLRS in Hama countryside. pic.twitter.com/YqKByXT3Ib — Clash Report (@clashreport) December 1, 2024

Another one: Syrian rebels captured Assad regime Strela-10 air defence system along with Pantsir AD system. pic.twitter.com/RBU6utkr0Y — Clash Report (@clashreport) December 1, 2024

И още, и още - танкове, бронетранспортьори плюс пленени войници на Башар Асад:

Spoils of war: Assad regime left a good chunk of its military equipment while fleeing from their positions.



They’re now captured by Syrian rebels. pic.twitter.com/HtXMFHiSkJ — Clash Report (@clashreport) December 1, 2024