Промени размера
Аа Аа Аа Аа Аа
Парламент 51: Кога ще заработи?:

Самолети, руски ракетни системи: Сирийските бунтовници плениха нови оръжия (ВИДЕО и СНИМКИ)

01 декември 2024, 10:41 часа • 2492 прочитания
Самолети, руски ракетни системи: Сирийските бунтовници плениха нови оръжия (ВИДЕО и СНИМКИ)

Светкавичната офанзива на Сирийската свободна армия и Хаят Тахрир ал Шам (ХТШ) "донесе" и куп военни подаръци за т.нар. бунтовници - кой са те, научете: Путин е заклещен в Украйна: Сирия почва пак да гори и Асад закъсва

Освен територия, бунтовническите части овладяха и доста оръжие - снимки и видеоклипове в социалните мрежи показват на какви придобивки се радват. Сред тях е дори щурмова авиация:

Независими и обективни новини - Actualno.com ги представя и във Viber! Последвайте ни тук!

Но не само - в ръцете на бунтовниците попадат и тежки оръжия, включително ракетна ПВО система "Панцир" и ракетна система за залпов огън "Ураган":

И още, и още - танкове, бронетранспортьори плюс пленени войници на Башар Асад:

Ивайло Ачев
Ивайло Ачев Отговорен редактор
Сирия сирийски бунтовници руско оръжие Панцир С1 реактивна система за залпов огън
Още от Азия
Видео
Новините от днес
Интересно от мрежата
Новините днес