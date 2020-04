Бунтове срещу противоепидемичните мерки във Франция, САЩ и други страни (ВИДЕО)

Second day of protests in northern Paris suburbs, amid confinement pic.twitter.com/YBZPP4FSsB https://t.co/YBZPP4FSsB https://t.co/nivfKXAtFs

Are private armies legal in the USA? RT @shanedunlap: Men carrying weapons just arrived to protest @TribLIVE pic.twitter.com/o9QDHVnSCK