Роди се бебето на Кейти Пери и Орландо Блум (СНИМКА)

24
Роди се бебето на Кейти Пери и Орландо Блум (СНИМКА)
Снимка: Getty Images/Guliver
Кейти Пери и Орландо Блум станаха родители след четири години връзка.

Самият актьор разказа за раждането на дъщеря си в профила си в Инстаграм. Той публикува снимка, на която се вижда мъничката ръка на новородено.

"Добре дошла на света, Дейзи Дав Блум!", написа Орландо. В анотацията актьорът призна, че двамата с Кейти са щастливи, че детето им се е родило в най-безопасните възможни условия, особено в ситуацията с COVID-19. В същото време те изразиха думи за подкрепа за жени, които нямат възможност да получат квалифицирана медицинска помощ и да преминат през всички етапи на бременността под наблюдението на професионалисти.

Мили Боби Браун поздрави звездата от „Карибски пирати“ и неговата сладурана: „Ура! Толкова се радвам за вас!"

Приятели и колеги на звездите, както и многобройни фенове, които пожелаха на Дейзи Дав здраве, щастие и успех в бъдеще, се присъединиха към нейните думи.

Вижте тази публикация в Instagram.

#Repost @unicef ・・・ Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy&Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

Публикация, споделена от Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) на

