Тръмп мобилизира федерални сили заради поредните безредици след полицейска стрелба по афроамериканец

We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets. My team just got off the phone with Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance (Portland should do the same!)...

Once again, a Black man — Jacob Blake — was shot by the police. In front of his children. It makes me sick.



Is this the country we want to be?



Needless violence won’t heal us. We need to end the violence — and peacefully come together to demand justice. pic.twitter.com/WdNqrxA3PK