Два взрива във Филипините, има жертви
🇵🇭 💥 #Breaking An #explosion ripped through the town of #Jolo in the #Philippines on Monday noon. A #military truck full of food supplies was in the area when the incident occurred. There was no immediate information on casualties in the usually crowded area.— CCTV Asia Pacific (@CCTVAsiaPacific) August 24, 2020
web pic pic.twitter.com/HBPezBvAjR
6,6 по Рихтер разтърси Филипините
Най-малко един човек е починал, а десетки са ранени вследствие на земетресение с магнитуд от 6,6 по скалата на Рихтер, което е ударило ...
