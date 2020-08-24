X
 
 
Два взрива във Филипините, има жертви

Два взрива във Филипините, има жертви
Снимка: Getty Images/Guliver
Два взрива в интервал от един час избухнаха в южната част на Филипините, съобщи CNN.

Според телевизията, експлозиите са станали в град Холо, провинция Сулу. Първият взрив е отекнал в 11:53 местно време, вторият - около 13:00 часа. Едната от експлозиите е била в магазин за хранителни стоки.

Телевизионният канал съобщава, че има жертви, но не посочва техния брой.

