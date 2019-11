Разследване: Олигарси източват европейски фондове за земеделие, и България е в списъка

📷 Midday briefing by @MamerEric , Chief Spokesperson-designate of the @vonderleyen Commission& @Mina_Andreeva , Chief Spokesperson More photos: https://t.co/Dij8X2Q4kY pic.twitter.com/P3HTm6j0Pi

https://t.co/Z4TgeXKYiA EU denies subsidies were used for state corruption

Mina Andreeva, spokeswoman for OLAF — the EU anti-fraud office also denied that it was the EU's job to ensure farming subsidies were spent correctly.