Киев: Руснаците са депортирали над 16 000 украински деца от окупираните региони

Само 307 деца са били върнати обратно от Русия в Украйна, каза той.

The invaders forcibly deported more than 16,000 Ukrainian children from the occupied regions, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said at a meeting with the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights.



Only 307 children have been returned. pic.twitter.com/0jvEI4pKvJ