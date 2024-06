Синът на сръбския президент Вучич е участвал в боя с маси и столове на ЕВРО 2024 (ВИДЕО+СНИМКИ)

Video frm 🇩🇪 shows Danilo Vucic, son of 🇷🇸 Pres Aleksandar Vucic, being restrained by bodyguards in Gelsenkirchen as he attempts to join a melee btw 🇷🇸&🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 fans ahead of tonight’s match. Danilo has been previously linked to 🇷🇸 vast criminal underground. https://t.co/kHtGTxiLtY