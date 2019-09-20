X
 
 
Webground
Бурята "Имелда" в Хюстън - бедствено положение,жертви и герои (ВИДЕО)

photo of Бурята "Имелда" в Хюстън - бедствено положение,жертви и герои (ВИДЕО)
Снимка: Getty Images/Guliver
Тропическата бурята "Имелда" връхлетя Хюстън, Тексас, и взе две жертви, над 1000 души са евакуирани. Стихията остави десетки хиляди без електричество. Близо хиляда полета бяха отменени или се изпълняваха със закъснение на летище "Джордж Буш". Властите обявиха извънредно положение, пише The Guardian.

19-годишен мъж се e удавил докато се опитвал да спаси коня си. Според съобщение на семейството му, момчето е починало по време на гръмотевична буря и върху него е паднал скъсан електрически кабел.

Втората жертва е мъж на около 40 години, който се опитал да стигне през огромно наводнение до летище Буш в Хюстън. Според властите нивото на водата стигала до 8 фута.

Националната метеорологична служба заяви, че предварителните оценки предполагат, че е графство Джеферсън е залято с над 40 инча дъжд само за 72 часа, което превръща циклона в седмия по ред с най-обилни валежи в историята за територията на цялата страна. Това коментират от Националната метеорологична служба.

Според метеоролозите най-лошото е минало, но предупрежденията хората да останат по домовете си са в сила.

Хиляди автомобили остават под вода, магистралите са осеяни с изоставени коли.

Спасителни лодки обикалят наводнените райони и търсят хванати в капана на водата хора и животни, за да ги спасят.

„Където и да се намирате, моля ви, останете си там. Недейте да мислите, че е безопасно да се приберете в къщи. Така ще напуснете сигурно място и ще се озовете на пътя, където има много вода и ще попаднете в опасни условия”, призова кметът на града Силвестър Търнър.

Социалните мрежи се изпълниха с видиа, показващи обикновени хора, спасяващи хванати от стихията хора и животни.

 

Actualno.com

