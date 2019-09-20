Бурята "Имелда" в Хюстън - бедствено положение,жертви и герои (ВИДЕО)

**NEW THIS MORNING** Flood Warnings still remain in place in places like Beaumont, which as of 9pm CT last night picked up 20.46" since the 19th. Thankfully additional accumulations are expected to be small this AM for many spots hard hit. #TXWX #Imelda pic.twitter.com/RFujbvwaDw — Meredith Garofalo (@GarofaloWX) September 20, 2019

80% of Winnie, Texas, is under 40+ inches of water&counting as Tropical Depression #Imelda floods homes&businesses; more than 300 people had to be rescued by first responders.@CBSMireya rode along on a rescue mission with the Chambers County sheriff https://t.co/M0rAKlF1X5 pic.twitter.com/cyeBepyuKe — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 19, 2019

FLOOD EMERGENCY: New video shows a driver become trapped in floodwaters from the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda before abandoning his vehicle in Conroe, Texas, with hundreds of water rescues reported. More tonight with Clayton_Sandell and RobMarciano.… pic.twitter.com/iSIbWS8eVC — Brought to You (@Brought_to_You) September 20, 2019

Houston you have the biggest heart when it’s needed most! ❤️a man used the ladder off his truck to rescue people on I-45 and main and then this man carried a baby up the ladder out of flood waters to safety. #houston #abc13 #Imelda https://t.co/ET2D4keNaj pic.twitter.com/WA5rFYJ3Sb — Brhe Berry ABC13 (@BrheABC13) September 20, 2019

In the middle of massive floods in Houston one man helped another though the water.



I don’t normally tweet stuff like this but it’s worth remembering that we’re fighting for a world where this is the norm.



pic.twitter.com/q7p1s3FBoE — Joshua Potash 🆘 (@JoshuaPotash) September 19, 2019

19-годишен мъж се e удавил докато се опитвал да спаси коня си. Според съобщение на семейството му, момчето е починало по време на гръмотевична буря и върху него е паднал скъсан електрически кабел. Втората жертва е мъж на около 40 години, който се опитал да стигне през огромно наводнение до летище Буш в Хюстън. Според властите нивото на водата стигала до 8 фута.Националната метеорологична служба заяви, че предварителните оценки предполагат, че е графство Джеферсън е залято с над 40 инча дъжд само за 72 часа, което превръща циклона в седмия по ред с най-обилни валежи в историята за територията на цялата страна. Това коментират от Националната метеорологична служба.Според метеоролозите най-лошото е минало, но предупрежденията хората да останат по домовете си са в сила.Хиляди автомобили остават под вода, магистралите са осеяни с изоставени коли. Спасителни лодки обикалят наводнените райони и търсят хванати в капана на водата хора и животни, за да ги спасят. „Където и да се намирате, моля ви, останете си там. Недейте да мислите, че е безопасно да се приберете в къщи. Така ще напуснете сигурно място и ще се озовете на пътя, където има много вода и ще попаднете в опасни условия”, призова кметът на града Силвестър Търнър.Социалните мрежи се изпълниха с видиа, показващи обикновени хора, спасяващи хванати от стихията хора и животни.