Десетки арестувани в Китай заради смъртоносен пожар (СНИМКИ)

Най-малко 39 души загинаха, а девет бяха ранени, след като в сряда избухна пожар в магазин в град Синю.

As of Wednesday evening, 25 people have been killed in a fire disaster that happened in the basement of a commercial building in Xinyu city, East China's Jiangxi Province. Currently, firefighting and rescue work is still ongoing, and the cause of the accident is also under… pic.twitter.com/faTxq6TVzA