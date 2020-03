Жена оглави за първи път парламента на Азербайджан (СНИМКИ)

After a women Vice-President, @Azerbaijan has got a women elected the Speaker of it's Parliament today. Congratulations Ms. Sahiba Gafarova, congratulations #Azerbaijan for the increased participation of #women in decision-making. @mbachelet #genderequality #womenempowerment pic.twitter.com/z9xzIVXDK0

Sahiba Gafarova, former member of the Azerbaijani delegation to @PACE_News was elected today as the new speaker of #MilliMajlis (Parliament) which represents yet another recognition of and the high trust to #woman leadership in #Azerbaijan @Parliament_CFIR https://t.co/2rhaHjlh5r