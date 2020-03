Турска медия пак се жалва за Идлиб, от Русия питат защо Европа да плаща цената

WTF is a British SAS operative doing in southern #Syria ?? The blatant violation of #Syrian sovereign territory&airspace is indicative of global lawlessness under US uni-polar supremacy , British neo-colonialism&Israeli squatter-state expansionism. #ENOUGH pic.twitter.com/sFQ5zPwRZK

#SAA #Syria #Russia I fully support the Syrian army in fighting the terrorist groups and occupiers across the country. Syria didn't start the war, but I know Syria will finish it. Sooner or later, all of Syria will be under government control. pic.twitter.com/gwV9VSqRv7