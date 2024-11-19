1000 дни - 1000 свещи за Украйна: В Киев се помолиха пред паметника на родината (ВИДЕО)

Жителите на Киев запалиха хиляда свещи и се помолиха пред паметника "Майка Украйна“, отбелязвайки 1000 дни нахлуването на Русия в родината им, съобщи "Ройтерс".

1000 candles were lit to symbolize every day of Ukraine's fight against russia in Kyiv.



People gathered at the foot of Mother Ukraine, honoring the memory of those who gave their lives for the independence and freedom of our country.



Eternal memory to our Heroes🕯 pic.twitter.com/qSN4pyDcDv — UNITED24 (@U24_gov_ua) November 19, 2024

Хиляди украинци изгубиха живота си в резултат на нападенията на Русия, а над 6 милиона души живеят като бежанци в други страни. Населението на страната е намаляло с една четвърт от от началото на войната, а загубите са катастрофални.

🕯 1,000 candles for 1,000 days of struggle for Independence: heroes of the war were honored in Kyiv



On November 19, on the thousandth day of the full-scale war, a large-scale "Light a fire" action was held in Kyiv. People lit 1,000 candles near the "Motherland" monument.… pic.twitter.com/KvEv5U9YXf — Lew Anno Suport#Israel #Ukraine 24/2-22 (@anno1540) November 19, 2024

Трагедията засегна семейства във всяко кътче на Украйна, където военните погребения са част от ежедневието месеци наред. Хората са изтощени от безсънните нощи заради сирените, предупреждаващи за въздушна атака. А мъката е неописуема.