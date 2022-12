Нова руска атака нанесе щети в Киев, украинците свалиха 13 ирански дрона (ВИДЕО)

Поразена е и къща във Вишневе – град, намиращ се на 2 км на юг. Няма пострадали и загинали.

Two administrative buildings were damaged in #Kyiv's Shevchenko district due to debris from a downed drone. A private house in Vyshneve was damaged.



Eleven #Iranian drones have already been shot down. pic.twitter.com/MhE1sgBjXu