X
 
 
Webground
Днес 74 Вчера 153 Региони 14

И актьор от "Игра на тронове" с коронавирус

154 0
И актьор от "Игра на тронове" с коронавирус
Снимка: Getty Images/Guliver
Актьорът Кристофър Хивю, по-познат като дивака Тормунд от хитовия сериал "Игра на тронове", е заразен с коронавирус. Новината съобщи лично той в Instagram.

Норвежецът, подобно на много други популярни личности, призова хора да бъдат изключително внимателни и да си останат вкъщи.

"Съжалявам, че трябва да го кажа, но днес се подложих на тест за COVID19 и той излезе положителен. Аз и моето семейство сме поставени под карантина вкъщи до когато е необходимо. В добро здраве сме - само аз имам леки симптоми на настинка. Има хора, които имат повишен риск и този вирус може да е фатален за тях, затова ви призовавам да бъдете изключително внимателни. Мийте си ръцете, пазете дистанция от 1,5 м от останалите хора, бъдете в карантина... просто направете всичко, което можете, за да спрем този вирус от разпространение. Заедно можем да се борим срещу него и да предотвратим криза в болниците ни. Моля ви, грижете се един за друг, пазете дистанция и останете здрави!"

View this post on Instagram

Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency

A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on

Кристофър Хивю е поредната звезда, която публично информира, че е позитивна за коронавирус. Сред останалите, за които вече се знае, са Том Ханкс, съпругата му Рита Уилсън, бившото момиче на Джеймс Бонд – Олга Куриленко, и Идрис Елба.

Actualno.com

Етикети:

Предишна
Новините от днес
Следваща

Интервю

Още
Д-р Симеон Маджаров: Човек не може да се зарази с кучешки или котешки коронавирус

Глобалната тема по отношение на коронавируса вече засяга...

НАЙ-СПОДЕЛЯНИ

Гранична полиция спря чужденец с висока температура
Гранична полиция спря чужденец с висока температура

Гранични полицаи от ГПУ Брегово отказаха да пуснат в страната сръбски гражданин с висока температура и конвоираха румънски автомобил с болен...

НАЙ-ЧЕТЕНИ

НА ЖИВО: Последна информация и всичко за коронавируса, 16 март
НА ЖИВО: Последна информация и всичко за коронавируса, 16 март

Глобалната пандемия от коронавирус (SARS-CoV-2 - всеобщо признато съкращение, както и COVID-19 или 2019-nCoV) вече вълнува сериозно...

НАЙ-КОМЕНТИРАНИ

Борисов спира поръчки от български завод за защитни облекла за Германия (ВИДЕО и СНИМКИ)
Борисов спира поръчки от български завод за защитни облекла за Германия (ВИДЕО и СНИМКИ)

Премиерът Бойко Борисов посети завод във Враца където шият предпазни маски и облекла. "Давайте им повече пари, пазете ги с маски, давайте им витамин...

Последно в Актуално