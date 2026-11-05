Междинните избори в САЩ - разгром за Тръмп и републиканците:

Джей Ди Ванс се дистанцира от войната на Тръмп с Иран

05 ноември 2026, 6:09 часа 903 прочитания 0 коментара
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Джей Ди Ванс се дистанцира от войната на Тръмп с Иран

Вицепрезидентът на САЩ Джей Ди Ванс се дистанцира от войната на президента Доналд Тръмп срещу Иран, като постави под съмнение дали тя си струва цената, която американците плащат, и обвини конфликта за загубата на републиканците на междинните избори, която предостави на демократите контрол над двете камари на Конгреса. Необичайните коментари на Ванс в публикация в X биха могли да усложнят още повече размишленията на Тръмп относно това дали да възобнови мащабни бойни операции срещу Иран.

ОЩЕ: Иран за писмото на Джей Ди Ванс да има преговори: Браво, сменихте тона (ВИДЕО)

Те повдигат и въпроси относно политическото бъдеще на високопоставени служители в Пентагона, най-вече на министъра на отбраната Пийт Хегсет, който Тръмп описа като един от първите застъпници на войната в Иран.

"Войната е причината за нашето поражение", написа Ванс в публикация в X. "Ако искате да спорите, че си е струвало, че загубата на Сената за следващите шест години си е струвала, тогава го направете", добави той.

"Всички знаят защо загубихме. И всеки честен разговор за пътя напред оттук нататък трябва да започне именно оттам", подчерта Ванс, който е сочен за потенциален кандидат за президент на изборите през 2028 г.

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Попитан за изказванията на Ванс, Тръмп заяви пред журналисти, че според него те са били добри и че няма възражения относно тях, като добави: "Знам какво мисли той по въпроса". След това обаче Тръмп защити военните действия, като заяви, че войната е била оправдана, тъй като Вашингтон е попречил на Техеран да се сдобие с ядрено оръжие

Някои длъжностни лица и служители в Белия дом разгледаха публикацията на Ванс като отклонение от външнополитическата линия на президента и като публично признание, че войната има вътрешноикономически последствия.

На междинни избори във вторник демократите си осигуриха контрол както над Сената, така и над Камарата на представителите, като за първи път от поколения насам постигнаха убедителни победи в щати, смятани досега за традиционни републикански крепости. 

Държавният секретар на САЩ Марко Рубио, считан за възможен съперник на Ванс за президентската номинация на републиканците през 2028 г., запази мълчание след изборното поражение.

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Доналд Тръмп избори САЩ междинни избори в САЩ война Иран Джей Ди Ванс
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