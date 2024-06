Градушка с размер на ананас падна в Тексас (СНИМКА)

HOW CRAZY IS THIS?! Monster hail at 7.25" in diameter and the size of a pineapple fell from a storm at over 100 mph this past weekend in the Texas Panhandle. If verified, it would be a new state record! Credit: Val Castor, IG @stormtracker_val

-Matt Devitt WINK Weather pic.twitter.com/1j2beaLK9m