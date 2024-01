23-годишен украински пилот загина по време на бойна мисия (ВИДЕО)

Това е поредната загуба в редиците на украинските бойни летци в условията на пълномащабна война, подпалена от Русия.

🕯️ A Ukrainian pilot of a MiG-29 fighter jet with the call sign Blue Helmet has died during a combat mission. The pilot's name was Vladyslav and he was 23 years old.



"You loved your job, your life, your sky, but it played a cruel joke on you. You will forever remain in my heart… pic.twitter.com/6pQC0dL1wv