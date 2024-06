Огромни горски пожари бушуват в Русия (ВИДЕО)

🇷🇺 Yakutia, Russia ❗

🔥 460 thousand hectares of forest are burning in Yakutia. Currently, there are four landscape wildfires in the republic covering an area of ​​1.620 hectares. Over the past 24 hours, 33 forest fires were discovered in the region, 19 of them were… pic.twitter.com/1AlTMARRNr