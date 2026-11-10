Войната в Украйна:

Уиткоф: Ще зачитаме суверенитета и териториалната цялост на Украйна. Опровержение ли е това?

10 ноември 2026, 12:47 часа 914 прочитания 0 коментара
Снимка: president.gov.ua
Уиткоф: Ще зачитаме суверенитета и териториалната цялост на Украйна. Опровержение ли е това?

Необходимостта от зачитане на териториалната цялост и суверенитет на Украйна и предоставяне на надеждни гаранции за сигурност е важна част от всякакви бъдещи споразумения. Това се казва в изявление, публикувано днес в социалната мрежа Х, на пратеника на Доналд Тръмп Стив Уиткоф. Това решение е било потвърдено изрично днес на среща преди да започнат същинските преговори. Срещата е била между представители на САЩ, Украйна и европейски партньори.

"Участниците подчертаха, че всички бъдещи споразумения трябва да зачитат суверенитета, териториалната цялост и правото на самостоятелно вземане на решения от страна на Украйна и трябва да осигуряват надеждни гаранции за сигурност", се казва в изявлението.

Вероятно тези думи трябва да се разбират като опровергаване на излезли в The Economist информации, че САЩ обмислят териториален компромис между Украйна и Русия, който би позволил на Кремъл да твърди, че е превзел целия Донбас, без всъщност да упражнява контрол върху 100% от неговите части Донецка и Луганска област.

Още: Пишем превзетото досега от Путин за Донбас и да има мир: План на САЩ за Украйна според The Economist

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Абу Даби война Украйна мир Украйна Стив Уиткоф
Елена Страхилова
Елена Страхилова Редактор
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