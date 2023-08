Отмениха мач в Шампионска лига заради зверския бой между фенове с един загинал (ВИДЕО)

🚨❌ 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 | The Champions League qualification match today between AEK Athens - Dinamo Zagreb has been suspended.



An AEK supporter has tragically passed away after being stabbed.



96 arrests and at least 8 people injured overnight, reports @euronews. pic.twitter.com/yvr6TEZGco