Ирански командоси няколко часа контролираха танкер в Оманския залив, алармираха от САЩ (ВИДЕО)
Iranian forces boarded a tanker in international waters in the Gulf of Oman, using a helicopter and two ships to take over the vessel for several hours, US officials sayhttps://t.co/mw3ZsAfFpk— AFP news agency (@AFP) August 13, 2020
📸 File photo of ships in the Gulf of Oman pic.twitter.com/LJYJ3IfJ1V
Today in international waters, Iranian forces, including two ships and an Iranian "Sea King" helicopter, overtook and boarded a ship called the 'Wila.' pic.twitter.com/455UQ5jwHT— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 12, 2020
Редактор:
Тодор Беленски
Етикети: Иран САЩ Танкер Омански залив