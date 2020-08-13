X
 
 
Webground
Най-важното за коронавируса четете тук
Заедно можем!
Днес 64 Вчера 135 COVID-19 9

Ирански командоси няколко часа контролираха танкер в Оманския залив, алармираха от САЩ (ВИДЕО)

133
Ирански командоси няколко часа контролираха танкер в Оманския залив, алармираха от САЩ (ВИДЕО)
Снимка: Getty Images/Guliver
Ирански командоси се качиха на борда на танкер в международни води в Оманския залив, използвайки хеликоптер и два кораба, заявиха американски представители, цитирани от Франс прес.

Те също публикуваха черно-бели кадри на хеликоптера, който се носи ниско над кораба, и командоси, които се спускат по въжета на палубата.

"Днес в международни води иранските сили, включително два кораба и ирански хеликоптер "Сий кинг“, настигнаха и се качиха на кораб с име" Wila "," гласи информацията на американското централно командване в Twitter.

САЩ показа ВИДЕО, което доказвало, че Иран взривява танкери в Оманския залив

САЩ показа ВИДЕО, което доказвало, че Иран взривява танкери в Оманския залив

Съедиенените щати обявиха, че имат видеозапис, който показва как ирански елитни части прибират неизбухнала мина от корпуса на един от а...

Прочети повече

Служител на отбраната на САЩ заяви, че иранците са освободили танкера, плаващ под либерийски флаг, след като го задържали 4-5 часа. Инцидентът е станал в международни води на Оманския залив, само на 32 километра от брега на Обединените арабски емирства.

Случилото се било наблюдавано от нас, каза представителят на САЩ и допълни, че от поставения под контрол танкер не бил подаден сигнал за бедствие.

Иран и неговият отдавнашен враг Съединените щати са в обтегнати отношения през последната година за редица инциденти в деликатните води на Персийския залив.

Actualno.com

Етикети:

Най-важното за коронавируса четете тук
Заедно можем!
Предишна
Новините от днес
Следваща
Помогнете на новините да достигнат до вас!

Радваме се, че си с нас тук и сега!

Посещавайки Actualno.com, ти подкрепяш свободата на словото.

Независимата журналистика има нужда от твоята помощ.

Всяко дарение ще бъде предназначено за неуморния екип на Actualno.com.

Банкова сметка

Име на получател: Уебграунд ЕООД

IBAN: BG53UBBS80021021528420

BIC: UBBSBGSF

Основание: Дарение за Actualno.com

Интервю

Още
Евелина Славкова: Подкрепата за Слави Трифонов сега е от хора, които по принцип не гласуват (ВИДЕО)

Ако пострадалите от кризата се включат в протеста - кабинетъ...

НАЙ-СПОДЕЛЯНИ

Кои ще са участниците във втория сезон на "Маскираният певец"?
Кои ще са участниците във втория сезон на "Маскираният певец"?

Eднo oт нaй-миcтeриoзнитe тeлeвизиoнни прeдaвaния "Мacкирaният пeвeц" oтнoвo ce зaвръщa нa eкрaн и тo cъвceм cкoрo - тaзи eceн в eфирa нa Нoвa...

НАЙ-ЧЕТЕНИ

3-те най-вредни продукта в супермаркетите
3-те най-вредни продукта в супермаркетите

В днeшнoтo зaбързaнo eжeднeвиe, нaй-лecният вaриaнт дa ce cдoбиeм бързo c вceвъзмoжни видoвe хрaнa e или дa пoръчaмe гoтoвo яcтиe, или дa изтичaмe...

НАЙ-КОМЕНТИРАНИ

Сачева се оплаква от хвърляне на яйца по МС, а във Франция заливат правителствени сгради с фекалии (ВИДЕО)
Сачева се оплаква от хвърляне на яйца по МС, а във Франция заливат правителствени сгради с фекалии (ВИДЕО)

Докато социалният министър на България Деница Сачева посочи като лош пример хвърлянето на яйца по сградата на Министерски съвет, във Франция...

Последно в Актуално