Изгоряха два етажа от казарма в Русия (ВИДЕО)

"Огънят е унищожил два етажа от военната сграда. Няма данни за жертви и причини за пожара", съобщава още медията.

Yesterday near #Novocherkassk, #Rostov region there was a fire in the barracks of the 150th Motorized Rifle Division in the village of Persianovsky.



The fire destroyed two floors of the military building. No casualties or causes of the fire were reported. pic.twitter.com/DrxCVMQs2y