Защитник на Барса напуска след 11 години в клуба

🚨🔵🔴 | 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: 𝐀𝐥𝐛𝐚 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐬 Jordi Alba has decided to leave Barcelona with immediate effect after 11 years in blaugrana...