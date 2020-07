Скулпторът Красимир Кръстев-Ломски: Поругаването на паметници е варварство и невежество

View this post on Instagram

A protester whipping the vandalized statue of Matthias Baldwin in Philadelphia on May 30th, 2020 during the protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. . . . Baldwin, founder of the profitable Baldwin Locomotive Works, was actually not a slave owner or a white supremacist of any kind. In fact, Baldwin was a staunch abolitionist decades before the American Civil War even occurred. He was a devout member of the Presbyterian Church and his views on race were said to be remarkably enlightened for the time in which he lived. Baldwin was very outspoken in his belief that slavery should be abolished in the United States, a belief that was often used against him by competitors to sell locomotives to railroads based in the American South. In 1835, Baldwin founded a school for black youth in Philadelphia and he even paid the teacher's salaries out of his own pocket for many years afterwards. . . . This bronze statue was erected in Matthias Baldwin's honor in 1906 and it was moved to the front of Philadelphia City Hall thirty years later. On May 30th, 2020, protesters falsely believing that the statue of Matthias Baldwin represented a "racist" vandalised the statue with red paint and with graffiti bearing the words: "colonizer" and "murderer." The graffiti has since been removed and renewed historical interest has sprung up for Matthias Baldwin due to this incident.