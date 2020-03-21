X
 
 
Webground
Днес 21 Вчера 145 Региони 0

Принц Хари и Меган съветват как да преборим самотата заради коронавируса

384 0
Принц Хари и Меган съветват как да преборим самотата заради коронавируса
Снимка: Getty Images/Guliver
Принц Хари и Меган, херцогинята на Съсекс, споделиха важни съвети към хората как да се справят със самотата по време на пандемията с коронавирус.

Кралската двойка публикува дълъг пост в акаунта си в Instagram с множество съвети към тези, които се борят със самоизолацията или със социалната изолация по време пандемията от коронавирус.

В публикацията, която беше придружена от изображение, което гласеше "Днес се чувствам ...", те написаха: "След всичко, което става днес, на някои хора е трудно да приемат реалността около нас. Много от нас може да се чувстват объркани. Или сами, или разтревожени, или уплашени... и изолирани, някои от нас може просто да се чувстват отегчени, или да им липсва обичайната рутина. Съвсем нормално е да чувствате някое от тези неща", пишат Хари и Меган.

И добавят съветите си:

"Добрата ни нагласа към света обикновено среща всекидневни предизвикателства, независимо дали го осъзнаваме или не. Сега с постоянно растящият брой заразени от коронавируса, всички ние трябва да се приспособим към новите реалности."

View this post on Instagram

With everything going on, it’s a lot to take in. Many of us may feel confused. Or alone, or anxious or scared...and in isolation, some of us may just feel bored, or that you don’t know what to do with yourself without your normal routine. It’s perfectly normal to be feeling any of these things. Our emotional well-being is challenged everyday whether we realise it or not, but our lives are usually filled with distractions. Now with constantly changing COVID coverage, we are all adjusting to this new normal and the feelings that come with it. But here’s the good thing (because right now we need to hear good things, right?): Yes, there is isolation and physical distancing, but there doesn’t have to be loneliness. There are resources that can help us all through this process, and ways that YOU can become one of those resources. @crisistextline @giveusashoutinsta @kidshelpphone and CTL Ireland are organisations that need new volunteers now more than ever and have an open door for you to get the support you need. • - If you’re home and feeling bored, you can digitally train to be a counselor and HELP someone who really needs your support! What an amazing way to use this time • - If you feel alone, overwhelmed, depressed, or anxious, you can text one of these lines and talk it through. • - If you are in an abusive relationship and now find yourself in isolation with your abuser, these counselors are there for you. You do not need to suffer in silence. And for those of you who don’t feel comfortable texting with a stranger, reach out to your friends, family and colleagues. Phone calls and video conferencing are such a great way to feel more connected - ask if they’re okay, tell them how you’re (actually) feeling, and use this time to really listen for the answer. If there is someone you know and are worried about, your text may be the thing that saves their life.

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

35-годишният Хари и 38-годишната му съпруга продължават да изброяват редица съвети към онези, чиито психично здраве е повлияно от вируса.

"Хубаво е да има самоизолация и социална дистаниция, но не е хубаво да се чувстваме самотни. Има десетки благотворителни организации - например в Ирландия, които биха могли да ви окажат нужната психологическа подкрепа чрез своите доброволци."

Вдъхновяващи цитати на Меган Маркъл

Вдъхновяващи цитати на Меган Маркъл

Когато принц Хари и Меган Маркъл обявиха, че се оттеглят като висши членове на кралското семейство, бяхме потресени. На вчерашната спеш...

Прочети повече
"Ако сте вкъщи, имате достъп до компютър и интернет, можете да станете доброволец и онлайн да помогнете на някой, който наистина има нужда от вашата подкрепа", пишат още херцозите.

"Ако сте в лоши взаимоотношения с близките си, а сега сте и затворени вкъщи с тях, не е нужно да страдате - обърнете се към властите за помощ."

Постът на двойката идва дни след като принц Хари призова за отмяна на 2020 Invictus Games, които трябваше да се проведят през месец май в Нидерландия.

10 СЪВЕТА ЗА СПРАВЯНЕ С ТРЕВОЖНОСТТА ОТ КОРОНАВИРУСА ПРОЧЕТЕТЕ ТУК!

Източник: БГНЕС

Actualno.com

Етикети:

Всичко най-важно за Коронавирус:

Предишна
Новините от днес
Следваща

Интервю

Още
Кметът на Смолян: Не сме като японците или германците, но става въпрос за живота на близките ни

Николай Мелемов е за трети мандат кмет на община Смолян. В о...

НАЙ-СПОДЕЛЯНИ

7 ползи за здравето от кивито
7 ползи за здравето от кивито

Киви са малки плодове, които излъчват приятен аромат и много ползи за здравето. Зелената им плът е сладка и остра. Освен това кивито е пълно с хранителни...

НАЙ-ЧЕТЕНИ

Марешки: Международната цена на дизела е 38,5 стотинки, а тук е над 2 лева
Марешки: Международната цена на дизела е 38,5 стотинки, а тук е над 2 лева

Лидерът на ВОЛЯ и зам.-председател на Народното събрание Веселин Марешки призова президента Радев, лидерката на БСП Корнелия Нинова, останалите...

НАЙ-КОМЕНТИРАНИ

Полша стартира "Полет към дома" и за граждани на държави-членки на ЕС
Полша стартира "Полет към дома" и за граждани на държави-членки на ЕС

Полша стартира чартърната програма "Полет към дома" и за граждани на държави-членки на ЕС, съобщават от Външно министерство. Министерството...

Последно в Актуално