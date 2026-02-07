Manipulation and Bulgarians in Albania: Sofika Male on Studio Actualno Balkani (VIDEO)

“Rather, Bulgarians in Albania are being manipulated,” Sofika Male commented on Studio Actualno Balkani. Our guest was born in Globochani, Mala Prespa, and came to Bulgaria in 2001 to pursue her studies. She currently works in Bulgaria, but her heart remains closely tied to the Bulgarian community in Albania. Male is not interested in political rhetoric in Tirana and refuses to engage in confrontation with marginal politicians. The only thing she wants is a better future for the community in Albania.

“I will not reconcile myself to Bulgarians in Albania being oppressed and manipulated,” she stated firmly.

"I will not reconcile myself to Bulgarians in Albania being oppressed and manipulated," she stated firmly.

We recall that a normal conversation about Bulgarians in Albania in a previous episode of the program triggered a real storm of reactions from two organizations on the Albanian side.

People from the same family

Sofika Male spoke about her family’s ties to Bulgaria, the language spoken at home, and the disputes they had.

It turns out that members of the same family, speaking the same language, argued over whether they were Macedonians or Bulgarians. “Some said: we are Bulgarians; others insisted that we are Macedonians,” she recounted.

How is it possible that even today people from the same family in Albania have different self-identifications—some as Bulgarians, others as Macedonians? Why do marginal politicians continue to deny the existence of Bulgarians in Albania and even their own self-identification, and have reports been submitted to the Albanian authorities? You will find out in the conversation.

More Bulgarian presence

Male believes that Bulgarians in Albania need a stronger Bulgarian presence, as well as support from Bulgaria to preserve the Bulgarian language. Although it has survived through the centuries, she pointed out that it is taught only in Bulgarian Sunday schools and not in state schools, where Macedonian is taught.

Can Bulgarians in Albania rely on Bulgaria, and what do they themselves want? Watch Studio Actualno Balkani.