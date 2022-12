Безпрецедентен ход: Люксембург е похарчил 16% от бюджета си за отбрана за военна помощ на Украйна

Today marks the 30th anniversary of #Ukraine-#Luxembourg diplomatic relations.

This year 🇱🇺 took an unprecedented step by supporting 🇺🇦 with military equipment worth 75 million € That’s 16% of our 2022 defence budget. We support 🇺🇦in its right to self-defence.

⬇️ 2022 deliveries pic.twitter.com/hYVKHzmxzC