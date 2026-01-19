Любопитно:

Путин и Лукашенко отбелязаха Богоявление с традиционното къпане в леда (ВИДЕА)

19 януари 2026, 14:12 часа 402 прочитания 0 коментара
Путин и Лукашенко отбелязаха Богоявление с традиционното къпане в леда (ВИДЕА)

Руският диктатор Владимир Путин спази и тази година традицията да се потопи на Богоявление в издълбана в леда дупка, където се смята, че водата е осветена.

Същото направи и беларуският му колега Александър Лукашенко, който бе придружен от кучето си, но излезе от леда значително по-мъчително.

Последвайте ни в Google News Showcase, за да получавате още актуални новини.
Елена Страхилова
Елена Страхилова Отговорен редактор
Александър Лукашенко Владимир Путин Богоявление
Още от Европа
Новините от днес
Интересно от мрежата
Новините днес