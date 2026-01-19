Путин и Лукашенко отбелязаха Богоявление с традиционното къпане в леда (ВИДЕА)

Руският диктатор Владимир Путин спази и тази година традицията да се потопи на Богоявление в издълбана в леда дупка, където се смята, че водата е осветена.
Същото направи и беларуският му колега Александър Лукашенко, който бе придружен от кучето си, но излезе от леда значително по-мъчително.
Vladimir Putin appeared at Epiphany observances, the Orthodox Christian feast commemorating the baptism of Jesus in the River Jordan.— Russian Market (@runews) January 18, 2026
The custom requires believers to immerse themselves three times in cold water, reflecting the Holy Trinity. pic.twitter.com/o2JgvgQC2h
🇧🇾 Alexander Lukashenko plunged into the cold water for Epiphany.— Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) January 18, 2026
Lukashenko is 71 years old, and the temperature outside is -15 degrees Celsius.
He was accompanied by his pet, a Spitz named Umka. pic.twitter.com/Yf4znBvKTi