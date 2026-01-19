Путин и Лукашенко отбелязаха Богоявление с традиционното къпане в леда (ВИДЕА)

Руският диктатор Владимир Путин спази и тази година традицията да се потопи на Богоявление в издълбана в леда дупка, където се смята, че водата е осветена.

Същото направи и беларуският му колега Александър Лукашенко, който бе придружен от кучето си, но излезе от леда значително по-мъчително.

Vladimir Putin appeared at Epiphany observances, the Orthodox Christian feast commemorating the baptism of Jesus in the River Jordan. The custom requires believers to immerse themselves three times in cold water, reflecting the Holy Trinity. pic.twitter.com/o2JgvgQC2h

🇧🇾 Alexander Lukashenko plunged into the cold water for Epiphany.



Lukashenko is 71 years old, and the temperature outside is -15 degrees Celsius.



He was accompanied by his pet, a Spitz named Umka. pic.twitter.com/Yf4znBvKTi