Междинните избори в САЩ - разгром за Тръмп и републиканците:

Зловеща терористична атака в Краков, убити и много ранени (ВИДЕА)

07 ноември 2026, 17:24 часа 851 прочитания 0 коментара
Снимка: Getty Images
Зловеща терористична атака в Краков, убити и много ранени (ВИДЕА)

Днес, 7 ноември, в центъра на Краков е извършена терористична атака. Около 15:00 ч. местно време на Главния пазарен площад (Rynek Główny) нападател е навлязъл в тълпата с черен автомобил и е открил огън по преминаващите хора.

Първоначалните официални данни на полицията и спешните служби са за най-малко 2-ма загинали и 10 ранени, като сред ранените има и двама полицейски служители.

Съобщава се, че нападателят е бил неутрализиран и задържан от полицията на място. От кадрите се вижда, че той е бил в камуфлажна униформа и е бил с автомат. В момента на площада има масирано присъствие на полиция, линейки и хеликоптер на медицинската спасителна служба. Районът е отцепен.

Още: Полската армия започна мащабна операция по границата с Калининград

Според Хуберт Цепла, говорител на полската пожарна служба, терористът се е опитал да избяга от полицията, но автомобилът му се е блъснал в друга кола.

Независими и обективни новини - Actualno.com ги представя и във Viber! Последвайте ни тук!

Последвайте ни в Google News Showcase, за да получавате още актуални новини.
Краков Полша полша терористична атака
Елена Страхилова
Елена Страхилова Редактор
Още от Европа
Видео
Новините от днес
Интересно от мрежата
Новините днес