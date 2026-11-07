Зловеща терористична атака в Краков, убити и много ранени (ВИДЕА)

Днес, 7 ноември, в центъра на Краков е извършена терористична атака. Около 15:00 ч. местно време на Главния пазарен площад (Rynek Główny) нападател е навлязъл в тълпата с черен автомобил и е открил огън по преминаващите хора.

Първоначалните официални данни на полицията и спешните служби са за най-малко 2-ма загинали и 10 ранени, като сред ранените има и двама полицейски служители.

Съобщава се, че нападателят е бил неутрализиран и задържан от полицията на място. От кадрите се вижда, че той е бил в камуфлажна униформа и е бил с автомат. В момента на площада има масирано присъствие на полиция, линейки и хеликоптер на медицинската спасителна служба. Районът е отцепен.

Още: Полската армия започна мащабна операция по границата с Калининград

Според Хуберт Цепла, говорител на полската пожарна служба, терористът се е опитал да избяга от полицията, но автомобилът му се е блъснал в друга кола.

🇵🇱 BREAKING: Deadly shooting on Krakow's Main Market Square A shooting broke out around 3 pm today on Krakow's Main Market Square, near Sławkowska Street, Poland's busiest tourist spot. A Lesser Poland fire service spokesperson confirmed there are dead and wounded. At least 10 people were injured and two killed, he told TVN24. Some Polish media report three or even five dead, but those figures are unconfirmed. According to eyewitnesses, a black car drove onto the square and a masked man fired at random passersby from it. A shop and a tram were damaged. Police are also conducting an operation on nearby Dietla Street. An air ambulance helicopter landed on the square, and medics are treating the wounded outside St. Mary's Basilica. Authorities urged people in the area to take shelter. Polsat News reports, citing unofficial sources, that the shooter has been detained. Police have not confirmed this.