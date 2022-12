Освободеният от САЩ Виктор Бут: В килията ми винаги висеше портрет на Путин

"Да, винаги. Гордея се, че съм руснак, а нашият президент е Путин", каза 55-годишният мъж, цитиран от беларуската опозиционна телевизия NEXTA.

Victor Bout, who returned to Russia, said that he always had a portrait of Putin hanging in his cell in an American prison.



"Yes, always. I am proud that I am Russian, and our president is Putin," he said.



We are even afraid to imagine for what purpose this portrait was hung.