Израелски удари в южна Сирия, има и убити

While Israel is making “history” by landing its first commercial plane in Abu Dhabi airport. The Israeli warplanes are now bombing Damascus airport. Another attempt to logistically support NATO’s Jihadists in Syria. Israel was, is and will forever be a rogue state.

Over the last few days alone, Israel fired white phosphorus on South Lebanon; bombarded the open air prison of Gaza; and today dropped bombs on #Syria’s capital city of Damascus.



And as per usual, Western media is silent and the “international community” is nowhere to be found.