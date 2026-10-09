"Ти си национално богатство": Тръмп награди Илон Мъск с най-високото научно отличие на САЩ (ВИДЕО)

Президентът на САЩ Доналд Тръмп връчи престижния Национален медал за наука на главния изпълнителен директор на SpaceX Илон Мъск и на още няколко водещи фигури в технологичния сектор. Церемонията се състоя в Института за мир във Вашингтон. Мъск получи отличието заедно със съоснователя на Google Сергей Брин, главния изпълнителен директор на Nvidia Дженсън Хуанг и ръководителката на AMD Лиса Су.

BREAKING: President Trump on Elon Musk today: “First, we honor an industrial titan, a brilliant engineer, and one of the greatest technology founders to ever live. His name is Elon Musk. Quite honestly, there’s nobody like him. Few Americans in history have done more to advance America’s national interest than Elon. In one field after another, his genius and determination have made science fiction into reality. And that is so true. Elon founded SpaceX with his life savings in 2002 and created the first privately developed liquid-fueled rocket to reach orbit in the face of vanishingly impossible odds. Nobody thought it was possible to do the things he’s doing, and in so many different ways. SpaceX saved NASA from relying on foreign nations to send our astronauts into space. And I want to congratulate SpaceX on the safe return of Crew-12 from the International Space Station just a few hours ago. Congratulations. Well, we wanted to make sure. Could you imagine if things didn’t work out so well? It would be not a very happy moment. I wonder if he’d be here. I think he might not be here. But it always works out well for Elon, right? We’re proud of you. Very proud of you. National treasure. Under Elon’s leadership, SpaceX has also developed Starship, the largest rocket in history, which is caught out of thin air for rapid reuse. And it’s the first time anyone has ever seen anything quite like it. They also created the largest-ever communication satellite network, Starlink. And in North Carolina, I will tell you personally, because I was involved, we had a hurricane, one of the great water hurricanes of all time. Delivered more water than at any time that we can remember on record. It saved hundreds of lives by calling Elon. I remember the governor said, ‘Sir, is there any way… do you know a man named Elon Musk?’ I said, ‘I happen to know him, yes.’ ‘We need Starlink because the water was so deep that many islands were created and the people had no way of getting off those islands, and they had no communication.’ And they said, ‘We cannot get anybody to help us.’ And I called up Elon, and it was like impossible to get this equipment. And he had it there in a matter of hours and saved hundreds of lives. Saved hundreds of lives in North Carolina. So, I never forgot that experience. It was a terrible time and the job he did. And he acted so fast. Everybody said they were impossible to get. So, thank you, Elon, for that very special moment. In addition, Elon created Tesla, the first successful new car manufacturer in over 75 years, producing the first commercially viable electric cars with the first consumer self-driving technology. And interestingly, when you mentioned Tesla, my uncle, Dr. John Trump, was commissioned by the United States government to do a report on Nikola Tesla. They wanted to know: was he real or not real? Was he a true genius or not? My uncle, after a fairly short period of time, determined that he was a true and great genius and that he was real in every single way. Otherwise, you’d have to change the name of the car company. You wouldn’t want to be a… See, now, if I did the report, Elon, I might say, ‘He wasn’t that good.’ But my uncle was a different kind of a person than I am. And he gave Tesla the highest report. He said he was a true, great genius. So, very nice. Through Neuralink, Elon is also restoring sight, speech, and motion to those who cannot see, talk, or move. And he turned SpaceX AI into one of the world’s leaders in superintelligence. Elon is our modern-day Thomas Edison. And, Elon, I want to congratulate you. You’re my friend in all of that, but you are a very, very special guy. Thank you very much, and congratulations, Elon. Great. Great job.”