Американският президент Доналд Тръмп би одобрил гаранции за сигурност за Украйна от типа на член 5 от Договора за НАТО, но само при едно условие. Така излезе от публикация в "Х" на Джаред Къшнър, зетя на Тръмп. Според написаното, Тръмп е готов да разгледа гаранции за сигурност за Украйна, подобни на член 5 на НАТО, при условие че има нова европейска рамка за сигурност и тя прави ново нападение срещу страната изключително малко вероятно. А какво е "нова европейска рамка за сигурност" - не се уточнява, но сегашната рамка е НАТО.

Още: Зеленски на срещата на НАТО: Защо да се измислят сложни гаранции за сигурност, когато може просто да ни приемете? (ВИДЕО)

Къшнър определи подобни гаранции като "ключово условие за постигане на траен мир" и нарече готовността на Русия да обсъди въпроса "важна стъпка напред". Зетят на Тръмп подчертава, че гаранциите трябва да бъдат конкретни, надеждни и официално документирани - така, както казвал украинският президент Володимир Зеленски. Тръмп "би трябвало" да ги одобри в съответствие с интересите на САЩ и да изпълни необходимите конституционни процедури, включително одобрение от Конгреса.

Джаред Къшнер също така подчерта, че гаранциите за сигурност за Украйна не могат да бъдат договаряни отделно от следвоенната архитектура на сигурност на Европа - и двата въпроса трябва да бъдат разглеждани заедно. "Нищо не е договорено, докато не бъде договорено. Но готовността за ангажиране по тези исторически въпроси създава важна възможност за спиране на кръвопролитията", уточнява зетят на Тръмп и ясно показва как тъст му мисли в следната рамка: Много пари давате за Украйна, без всъщност нещо друго да е договорено, за да не се дават тези пари! "Както президентът Тръмп подчерта в разговора си с лидерите на Коалицията на желаещите, стотиците милиарди, които в момента се харчат за тази война, биха могли вместо това да бъдат инвестирани в нашите икономики – създаване на работни места, стимулиране на растежа, понижаване на цените на енергията и укрепване на инфраструктурата", написа Къшнър.

"Нуждаем се от ясно разбиране за намеренията и ангажиментите на всички страни и практически механизми, които функционират дори по време на сериозни разногласия. Търсим бъдеще, в което Украйна е сигурна, Европа е по-силна, Русия има увереност, че НАТО не търси конфронтация, а НАТО и неговите партньори имат увереност, че Русия ще уважава суверенитета и сигурността на своите съседи. Това изисква ясни декларации за намерения, подкрепени от надеждни и проверими ангажименти. Всяка рамка трябва да запазва суверенитета и независимото вземане на решения на всички участващи държави", обобщи Къшнър. И добави, че за Украйна трябва дългосрочен икономически план за възстановяване, който да ѝ осигури просперитет.

President Trump’s willingness to consider Article 5-like security guarantees for Ukraine is a critical feature to achieving lasting peace. Russia’s willingness to discuss such guarantees is a major step forward and potential indication that it is serious about peace. A credible Article 5-like guarantee, backed by deterrence and deconfliction arrangements, could dramatically reduce the risk of another war. President Zelensky is right that these guarantees must be specific, credible, and clearly documented. That is exactly the work @SEPeaceMissions and I are undertaking together. These are among the most significant commitments the United States can make and require careful consideration. @realDonaldTrump would have to approve any proposed guarantee, subject to constitutional and congressional processes. He would take such a step only if he believed it clearly served America’s national interests and the broader security arrangements made it highly unlikely that the guarantee would ever be invoked. This is why security guarantees for Ukraine cannot be finalized in isolation from post-war European security architecture. The two must be considered together. European security institutions and agreements provide an important foundation. Our objective is to strengthen them, identify where existing mechanisms failed to prevent this war, and develop more effective arrangements to reduce future conflict. That includes permanent channels for consultation, crisis communication, military deconfliction, greater transparency, and reciprocal measures to reduce escalation. We need clear understandings of the intentions and commitments of all parties, and practical mechanisms that function even during serious disagreement. We seek a future where Ukraine is secure, Europe is stronger, Russia has confidence that NATO is not seeking confrontation, and NATO and its partners have confidence that Russia will respect the sovereignty and security of its neighbors. This requires clear statements of intent, supported by credible, verifiable commitments. Any framework must preserve the sovereignty and independent decision-making of all participating nations. Security must also be supported by economic strength. Ukraine needs a credible long-term prosperity plan, with reforms that strengthen its institutions, economy, and self-reliance. The substantial commitments by America and Europe must be matched by Ukraine’s commitment to its own success. Over the coming weeks, in private conversations and multilateral discussions, we intend to work with Ukraine, our European partners, and Russia to try and reach a common understanding on this architecture. If we can develop a framework with clear commitments, reciprocal obligations, and credible implementation, it will give us greater confidence that everyone is prepared to take the steps necessary for peace. Nothing is agreed until it is agreed. But the willingness to engage on these historic questions creates an important opportunity to stop the bloodshed. As President Trump emphasized in his conversation with the Coalition of the Willing leaders, the hundreds of billions currently being spent on this war could instead be invested in our economies—creating jobs, driving growth, lowering energy prices, and strengthening infrastructure. Our goal is a sovereign, secure, prosperous and free Ukraine, a stronger and more stable Europe, and a lasting peace built on arrangements that make another war far less likely. That is the work ahead of us.