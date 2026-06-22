Europe Also Warned Them About the “Serbian World”: After the European Parliament Report, Skopje Remains Silent on the Historical Commission with Bulgaria

Nearly a week after the adoption of the European Parliament's resolution on North Macedonia's progress toward European Union membership, the full text of the report has become publicly available, revealing several noteworthy points deserving public attention. In its resolution, the European Parliament expressed regret over the lack of progress made by Bulgaria's southwestern neighbor, reminding Skopje that key reforms have not been implemented and that Bulgarians have still not been included in the Macedonian Constitution, a requirement under the EU negotiating framework.

Historical Commission with Bulgaria Should Resume Work as Soon as Possible

The European Parliament strongly calls for the resumption of the work of the Joint Multidisciplinary Expert Commission on Historical and Educational Issues between Bulgaria and North Macedonia. It urges both countries to carry out their work in good faith in order to bring their societies closer together.

The Parliament expresses serious concern that the most recent meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, established under Article 12 of the Treaty of Friendship, Good-Neighbourliness and Cooperation, took place on 17 July 2022, and that no new session has been held since then.

Brussels wants the commission to achieve clear and tangible results.

Interpretation of History and the Falsification of Bulgarian Inscriptions

The European Parliament emphasizes that the texts should reflect the interpretation of historical facts and data from the shared history of the two peoples, based on objective, authentic, and evidence-based historical sources and documents, scholarly interpretation, and historical events, as provided for in the Second Protocol to the Treaty with Bulgaria.

At the same time, the European Parliament condemns all attempts to replace historical monuments or artifacts, including the destruction of authentic cultural heritage, and expresses regret over the destruction and falsification of Bulgarian inscriptions.

The UDBA and KOS Archives Must Be Opened

The European Parliament recalls the need to open the archives of the Yugoslav secret services (UDBA and KOS), held both in North Macedonia and Serbia. It stresses the importance of opening these archives throughout the region in order to address the totalitarian past in a transparent manner and thereby strengthen democracy, accountability, and institutions in the Western Balkans.

Europe Also Addressed the “Serbian World”

The resolution notes with concern the increasingly close ties between North Macedonia and the Serbian government, which pursues an illiberal agenda.

The European Parliament also expresses concern about narratives promoted in the region that challenge the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, including the so-called “Serbian World.”

The Parliament likewise notes reports of Russian efforts to exert influence in North Macedonia and calls on the EU to support the country in strengthening its resilience against external influence exercised through religious networks.

In this context, the European Parliament also warns about growing Chinese economic and political influence in the region, particularly through infrastructure projects and lending.

Silence in Skopje

In Skopje, there has been no mention of the work of the joint historical commission or compliance with the Treaty with Bulgaria, nor has the government acknowledged Serbian influence or the concept of the “Serbian World.”

These issues have not been covered by Macedonian media either.

Moreover, following the adoption of the European Parliament resolution, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski spoke of “red lines,” challenged the 2017 Treaty of Friendship, Good-Neighbourliness and Cooperation, and called for the registration of OMO "Ilinden."

И Европа им каза за „Сръбски свят“: След доклада на ЕП - Скопие мълчи за историческата комисия с България