Не е моя работа да правя Тръмп щастлив

Думите от заглавието са на украинския президент Володимир Зеленски - с уточнение, че може би това, което казва, не е учтиво. Зеленски обаче уточни, че работата му е да направи всичко възможно, за да се включат САЩ и Европа в преговорите за мир в Украйна. "Президентът Тръмп може да организира среща на ниво лидери, за да опитаме да спрем войната" - ОЩЕ: Зеленски: Доволен съм от това, което чувам от САЩ, не сме готови да се откажем от Донбас (ВИДЕО)

🚨 “It's not my job to make Trump happy”: Zelensky gives a sharp response to a question about talks with Russia During an appearance in Copenhagen, a journalist asked Zelensky whether he was sending a Ukrainian delegation to talks in Abu Dhabi to please Donald Trump. “Maybe it's not too polite, but it's not my job to make Trump happy. But my job is to do everything to involve Americans and Europeans to negotiations,” the Ukrainian president replied. Zelensky also commented on Trump's approach to Putin, suggesting that the US president may have hoped to bring the Kremlin to the negotiating table by easing sanctions and pursuing business deals with Russia. “I think President Trump, maybe it's his tactics, you know, to be more closer to Putin,” Zelensky said. “But for today, we see, for today, it didn't work.” He added that Trump should use his influence to find another way to pressure Putin into negotiations.