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Не е моя работа да правя Тръмп щастлив

11 ноември 2026, 7:11 часа 990 прочитания 0 коментара
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Не е моя работа да правя Тръмп щастлив

Думите от заглавието са на украинския президент Володимир Зеленски - с уточнение, че може би това, което казва, не е учтиво. Зеленски обаче уточни, че работата му е да направи всичко възможно, за да се включат САЩ и Европа в преговорите за мир в Украйна. "Президентът Тръмп може да организира среща на ниво лидери, за да опитаме да спрем войната" - ОЩЕ: Зеленски: Доволен съм от това, което чувам от САЩ, не сме готови да се откажем от Донбас (ВИДЕО)

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Доналд Тръмп цитати Володимир Зеленски
Ивайло Ачев
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