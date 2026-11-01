Радиация! Предупреждения от приложението за въздушна тревога в Украйна - изглежда хакерска атака

Украинското приложение за въздушна тревога изпрати на жителите на Киев известия, предупреждаващи за "радиационна опасност" и летящи към Украйна ракети "Орешник". Има и предупреждения за химическа заплаха и улични боеве в столицата - това съобщават редица украински канали в Телеграм - ОЩЕ: Рубио: Никой не твърди, че сме близо до мир в Украйна. Тръмп: Много сме близо (ОБЗОР - ВИДЕО)

В рамките на минути украински мониторингови канали заявиха, че приложението може да е било хакнато и че предупрежденията са причинени от (нарочен) бъг.

По-рано излезе предупреждение в Украйна, че до едно денонощие предстои поредната мащабна руска комбинирана въздушна атака. Украинските ВВС са засекли подготовка на поне 6 стратегически бомбардировача Ту-95МС и Ту-160, като е възможно да бъдат вдигнати и още самолети. Очакват се най-малко 30 ракети "Искандер-М", С-400, "Циркон" и "Оникс". Енергийната инфраструктура, включително подстанции, отоплителни, газови и енергийни съоръжения, както и логистична и железопътна инфраструктура, са вероятни цели. Украинските ВВС съобщиха тази вечер, че Русия е изстреляла 326 далекобойни дрона по цели Украйна между 06:30 и 19:00 часа на 1 ноември, включително 55 реактивни дрона, плюс 6 ракети-дронове С-8000 "Бандерол"/"Дан-Т". Свалени са 274 дрона, включително 46 реактивни, и всичките 6 С-8000, но към момента на публикуване на данните над 20 дрона са били още във въздуха.

Overnight alone, our energy infrastructure came under Russian attack in four regions: Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytskyi. Substations, transformers, and power lines that supply electricity to our people’s homes were targeted. Repair crews are working everywhere. As of now, hundreds of thousands of families remain without power. Massive Russian attacks on Ukraine’s other critical infrastructure are also continuing unabated. This past week Russia has launched 1,940 attack drones, more than 1,580 guided aerial bombs, and 44 missiles of various types against Ukraine, including 36 ballistic missiles. The intensity of the strikes is extremely high, and the Russians are trying to take maximum advantage of the shortage of ballistic missile interceptors. Every day, we communicate our need for Patriot missiles to America, Europe, and other partners who can help. And this month, the United States and European countries made new decisions on additional packages for Ukraine. But these deliveries cannot take years. Russia is destroying infrastructure and killing our people right now, and it is betting on ballistic missiles this winter. Accordingly, decisions on air defense must also be implemented now. I thank everyone who supports the defense of Ukrainian skies.