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Радиация! Предупреждения от приложението за въздушна тревога в Украйна - изглежда хакерска атака

01 ноември 2026, 23:13 часа 404 прочитания 0 коментара
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Радиация! Предупреждения от приложението за въздушна тревога в Украйна - изглежда хакерска атака

Украинското приложение за въздушна тревога изпрати на жителите на Киев известия, предупреждаващи за "радиационна опасност" и летящи към Украйна ракети "Орешник". Има и предупреждения за химическа заплаха и улични боеве в столицата - това съобщават редица украински канали в Телеграм - ОЩЕ: Рубио: Никой не твърди, че сме близо до мир в Украйна. Тръмп: Много сме близо (ОБЗОР - ВИДЕО)

В рамките на минути украински мониторингови канали заявиха, че приложението може да е било хакнато и че предупрежденията са причинени от (нарочен) бъг.

По-рано излезе предупреждение в Украйна, че до едно денонощие предстои поредната мащабна руска комбинирана въздушна атака. Украинските ВВС са засекли подготовка на поне 6 стратегически бомбардировача Ту-95МС и Ту-160, като е възможно да бъдат вдигнати и още самолети. Очакват се най-малко 30 ракети "Искандер-М", С-400, "Циркон" и "Оникс". Енергийната инфраструктура, включително подстанции, отоплителни, газови и енергийни съоръжения, както и логистична и железопътна инфраструктура, са вероятни цели. Украинските ВВС съобщиха тази вечер, че Русия е изстреляла 326 далекобойни дрона по цели Украйна между 06:30 и 19:00 часа на 1 ноември, включително 55 реактивни дрона, плюс 6 ракети-дронове С-8000 "Бандерол"/"Дан-Т". Свалени са 274 дрона, включително 46 реактивни, и всичките 6 С-8000, но към момента на публикуване на данните над 20 дрона са били още във въздуха.

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Ядрено оръжие Киев хакерска атака война Украйна въздушна тревога радиационна заплаха
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