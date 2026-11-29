Думите от заглавието са на полския външен министър Радослав Сикорски - и са пример от поредното интервю, в което някой обяснява защо на Путинова Русия няма как да се вярва - ОЩЕ: Как се чувствате, когато Тръмп прегръща Путин и го нарича приятел? Все едно някой да каже за Хитлер, че е добър приятел

Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski: When Russia says that it has no bad intentions toward its neighbors and wants a new security architecture, I tell them: "Guys, we used to have a joke. What is a secure border of the Soviet Union?" A secure border of the Soviet Union is one with Soviet soldiers on both sides.

Сикорски каза и следното: Русия ни заплашва и атакува, а ние, като демокрации, използваме само защитни тактики. Нямаме отряди на смъртта, които да искаме да пратим в Москва. Няма да подпалваме руски търговски центрове или да взривяваме руски влакове, както те се опитват да направят в Полша:

Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski: The truth is that the Russians threaten us and do various bad things, while we employ purely defensive tactics. This is partly structural because we are democracies. We do not have death squads to send to Moscow, do we? We are not going to set Russian shopping centers on fire or blow up Russian trains, as they tried to do in Poland.